SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Amy Berridge, 36, will spend up to 25 years behind bars after a man she beat and stabbed passed away at a local hospital last year.

Solicitor Barry Barnette announced Thursday that Berridge pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter for her role in the death of 57-year-old Lanham Joseph Wood. The sentence handed down from circuit judge Mark Hayes will see Berridge spend the next 25 years in prison followed by 5 years of probation.

According to Barnette, Berridge and 35-year-old Roy Gene Sutherland conspired to stab and beat Wood to death on January 6, 2018. Deputies found Wood critically injured lying at the back door of a neighbor's home. Before being rushed to a hospital, Wood told deputies he was attacked by a man and a woman who gave him a ride home in a U-Haul after filling a kerosene container.

Wood died at the hospital later as a result of multiple stab wounds and blunt force trauma to his head.

In the early stages of the investigation, Barnette says deputies received a tip from a citizen who saw Wood carry the container as he walked on Highway 295 toward the Spinx convenience store. Deputies found surveillance video from nearby businesses that showed the U-Haul travel towards Wood's home minutes before the 911 call was placed. They also recovered police video of a traffic stop involving Sutherland and Berridge prior to the attack. Sutherland had two knives on him and wore a pair of gray tennis shoes, sitting in the passenger side of the U-Haul.

Three days later, the couple was stopped again and Sutherland was again in the passenger seat, but one knife was missing. Deputies also found a blood spot on the passenger door frame that matched Wood's DNA.

Deputies determined that Berridge's mother rented the U-Haul and that Sutherland and Berridge were present when the rental agreement was signed. The shoes worn by Sutherland during the crime were recovered on property owned by Berridge's grandmother, and blood found on one of the shoes again matched Woods' DNA.

Sutherland was found guilty of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime during a jury trial in November 2018. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Prior to the start of Sutherland's trial, Berridge pleaded guilty. She did not testify during the trial.

“The evidence clearly shows that Roy Sutherland and Amy Berridge conspired to kill Mr. Wood,” Barnette said. “She will have a lot of time behind bars to think about the consequences of her pathetic actions.”

Previous coverage follows below: