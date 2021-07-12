GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office said a pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene after being hit by a car early Monday morning.
According to Highway Patrol, at approximately 5:53 a.m. a driver in an SUV was heading south on Anderson Road near Dunean Street when they hit a woman who was walking in the road. The pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene by paramedics.
The coroner's office has not yet identified the pedestrian at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation by Highway Patrol and the coroner's office.
