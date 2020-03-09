Old Fort, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in McDowell County say they have arrested a woman and charged her with assault with a deadly weapon.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies arrived at 52-year-old Teresa Brown Thompson's home after receiving calls for a domestic dispute.
Deputies say the call came in around 5:15 p.m. on March 7.
Deputies say following an argument with her husband, Thompson used her vehicle to hit him.
Deputies didn't release the severity of his injuries following the attack.
Thompson was arrested and taken to the McDowell County Jail.
More news: Coroner identifies man killed in Piedmont shooting, manner of death deemed homicide
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.