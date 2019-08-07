WESTMINSTER, SC (FOX Carolina) – An Oconee County woman is hoping a photo she shared of an Ingles’ cashier’s good deed will go viral.
Maryann Roach posted the photo Tuesday night on a Facebook page called Building Our Home Towns of Oconee County S.C.
The photo showed Ingles Employee Tereeka Skelton helping a woman in a motorized wheelchair complete her grocery shopping.
“Want to compliment this young lady working at Ingles in Westminster SC,” the post read. “Closed her register to help a lady in a weheelchair do her shopping. Tired of seeing bad news. Make this go viral!.”
Skelton said she made sure to clear her line before closing her register and offering to help. She said they went around the whole store together to get what the woman needed.
”You know I just thought about my grandma and that could have been my grandma and either way I'm going to help regardless, because like I say, I respect my elders, and I wanted to help her,” Sketon said. “I'm a kind person anyway and I just want to help her.”
Skelton said she feels it’s her duty to be friendly, kind, and willing to help people.
“It’s a part of working in customer service,” she added.
Meanwhile, Roach’s photo of the kind act has garnered hundreds of likes and shares.
