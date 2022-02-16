A woman was hospitalized after a fire in Spartanburg County that happened on Tuesday night on Foxfire Road.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- A woman was hospitalized after a fire in Spartanburg County. 

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office, a woman was sleeping inside a house on Foxfire Road on Tuesday, February 16. Her father-in-law returned home from the store when he noticed flames outside, and ran in the house to wake her. 

She was taken to the hospital for her injuries. 

The fire department is still investigating the cause of the fire. 

A Gray Media Group, Inc. Station - © 2002-2022 Gray Television, Inc.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.