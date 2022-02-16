SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- A woman was hospitalized after a fire in Spartanburg County.
According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office, a woman was sleeping inside a house on Foxfire Road on Tuesday, February 16. Her father-in-law returned home from the store when he noticed flames outside, and ran in the house to wake her.
She was taken to the hospital for her injuries.
The fire department is still investigating the cause of the fire.
