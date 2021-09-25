GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A woman who killed a bicyclist Saturday morning and left the scene appeared before a judge on Monday for a bond hearing.
Troopers said the suspect, 25-year-old Samantha Rodriguez from Taylors SC, was charged with Felony leaving the scene of a collision involving death on Sunday. Troopers located Rodriguez at around 11:53 a.m. on September 26.
Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said the crash happened at around 2:40 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25. The bicyclist was crossing Highway 183 from Montgomery Avenue when they were struck by a vehicle. The bicyclist did not yield right away, according to Bolt.
The car left the scene following the crash, according to Bolt.
EMS transported the bicyclist, to an area hospital, but they sadly passed away from their injuries. The victim was later identified by the coroner's office as 72-year-old Marion Anderson Jeter.
On Monday, Sept. 27, Rodriguez appeared before a judge where she received an additional charge of driving without a license. She was granted a personal recognizance bond on the license charge and denied no bond for leaving the scene of a accident with fatality.
