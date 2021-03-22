EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The family of a woman hospitalized after being severely beaten in Easley is speaking out.
On Wednesday, March 17, family members say they went on a frantic search looking for Tashie Vance who was taken hostage by Jesse Tyler Crooks, the father of Tashie's daughter.
Later on that afternoon, a video of Tashie quickly surfaced after she was beaten by Crooks and two other woman. Tashie was beaten so badly that her aunt, Darlene Atkins said she hardly recognized her.
"My heart dropped when I saw the video because I saw her trying to lift her head and as she tried to lift her head I saw the blood leak from her lower lip," says Atkins.
Greenville and Pickens County deputies along with Easley PD and SWAT all responded to try and find Tashie.
Nearly a week later, Tashie is still in the hospital with three fractured ribs, internal bleeding in her lungs, broken nose, swollen eyes, contusion to her stomach and more.
Tashie's aunt says she'll have to learn to walk again.
Family and friends created a GoFundMe to to help with Tashie's medical bills, housing and childcare while she recovers. You can donate here.
A report shows police tracked Crookes down all the way in Florida at a Holiday Inn where he was arrested as a fugitive from justice out of South Carolina for aggravated assault.
