NEWBERRY, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a 72-year-old woman getting out of her car in a small South Carolina city died after being caught in the crossfire between people in two vehicles.
Newberry Police say Carolyn Sims was able to tell officers that people in a truck and a car were shooting at each other and she was struck Saturday night.
Authorities say Sims had a heart attack on the way to a Columbia hospital and died after speaking to officers.
Investigators say people living nearby heard gunshots but didn’t see the shooting.
Police arrested four men, including a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old and charged them all with murder.
