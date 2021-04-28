SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding after a car drove into a Dollar General in Simpsonville.
According to SCHP, at approximately 9:30 a.m., a woman pulling into a parking spot proceeded to drive into the Dollar General on West Georgia Road.
Troopers say the driver was injured and taken to the hospital. No one else was hurt.
FOX Carolina crews are at the scene working to learn more.
Stay tuned for more updates.
