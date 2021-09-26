SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A woman and her five children have been displaced after a fire destroyed their home, according to the Boiling Springs Fire Department.
According to the fire department, no one was home at the time of the fire.
They say they are currently still investigating the cause of the fire, but at this time it does not look suspicious.
