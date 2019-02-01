SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – A Gaffney woman has died and four other people, including a four-month-old baby, were taken to the hospital with injuries after troopers said a tractor trailer ran into two minivans that were stopped in traffic on Business 85 Friday morning.
Troopers said the tractor trailer, being driven by a man from Iva, hit both passenger vehicles.
The driver and three passengers, which included the baby, were hurt and taken to the hospital.
Two of those passengers were entrapped and had to be mechanically extracted from the minivan, troopers said.
Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said one of those entrapped passengers, Jessica Dawn Jones, 24, of Pipeline Drive, died at the hospital shortly after 10 a.m. She was one of the two passengers extracted from the minivan.
The driver of the Toyota minivan was also hurt and taken to the hospital.
Troopers said the truck driver was cited for driving too fast for conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.