GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman who was killed by a suspected intoxicated driver in a Greenville County crash was the daughter of an Augusta, GA meteorologist, according to WJBF.
The crash happened on Wade Hampton Boulevard near Watson Road just before 8 p.m., according to the SC Highway Patrol.
Two vehicles were stopped a traffic light when troopers said a third vehicle hit the other two from behind.
The coroner said 32-year-old Kathy Ann Myers of East North Street in Greenville, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles that was struck, died a short time later at the hospital.
According to WJBF, Myers was the daughter of WJBF meteorologist George Myers.
Kathy's twin sister was driving the car and was also badly hurt. She was reportedly in critical condition at the hospital on Wednesday.
The driver of the other vehicle that was struck was also hurt and taken to the hospital, troopers said.
Troopers said the third driver, Bradley Ryan Medlock, was arrested and charged with felony DUI resulting in death and felony DUI with great bodily injury.
Medlock went before a judge for a bond hearing Wednesday afternoon. The judge set bond at $75,000.
The incident is under investigation by South Carolina Highway Patrol.
