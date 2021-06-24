GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a crash involving one car tonight in Greenville County.
According to troopers, the crash happened on Piedmont Golf Course Road around 6:41 p.m. on Thursday. Troopers say a car was traveling west on Piedmont Golf Course Road when it ran off the right side of the road, overturned and hit a tree.
The driver in the car was taken to Prisma Health in Greenville, says troopers. They go on to say the passenger in the car died at the scene.
On Friday, the coroner's office identified the passenger as 39-year-old Markida Nekendra Blassingame.
