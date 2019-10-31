FOUNTAINN INN, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Laurens County Coroner's Office has identified a woman who they say was murdered Wednesday in Fountain Inn.
Fountain Inn Police Chief Michael Hamilton said a man had been taken into custody Wednesday afternoon as a suspect in the woman's death.
Chief Hamilton said the investigation was unfolding on James Jackson Drive.
Officers were called out just after noon about a possible gunshot and found a woman deceased inside.
On Thursday, the woman was identified as 29-year-old Aqua Barksdale.
Later, Hamilton confirmed the victim's ex-boyfriend had been taken into custody. The suspect has since been identified as Aaron Anthony Hewitt of Simpsonville.
Hewitt has since been charged with murder, 1st degree burglary, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He was arraigned in court and denied no bond before being taken to the Laurens County Detention Center.
Hamilton described the circumstances that led to Barksdale's death as a "domestic situation."
The victim leaves behind children, who Hamilton said are with the victim's family.
The coroner said an autopsy would be performed on Thursday to determine the cause of Barksdale's death.
The death investigation was the second in the same neighborhood, Fountain Brook, in the month of October.
