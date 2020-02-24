Greenwood, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal collision along Emerald Road in Greenwood County.
According to troopers, the accident happened around 11:35 p.m. Sunday night about 3.8 miles east of Greenwood.
Highway patrol says the crash involved a 2014 Toyota Avalon traveling east on Emerald Road when they say it ran off the right side of the road, hit a ditch, flipped then hit a tree, then a fence.
The coroner says the crash occurred between Wilson Creek Road and Pinehurst Drive.
We're told by troopers that the driver, identified as 32-year-old Taniko Kenyetta Davis, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.
There were no passengers in the vehicle and the coroner says Davis died on scene.
