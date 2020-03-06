Enoree, SC (FOX Carolina) - A close friend of a woman killed in a crash early Friday morning said she leaves behind five young children.
The crash happened along U.S. 221 around 1:33 a.m. about 2 miles north of Enoree.
Troopers said a Ford was south on U.S. 221 when the vehicle went off the left side of the road and struck a tree.
The coroner said the driver, 28-year-old Summer Brooke Sullivan, died at the scene. Troopers said she was entrapped in the car and had to be machincally extracted.
A passenger in the vehicle survived the crash. According to highway patrol the passenger was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured in the accident.
Tesa Cook, a close friend of Sullivan's, said Sullivan left behind five children. The youngest is just two months old. The oldest is 11.
Cook said Sullivan did not have any life insurance and, to help her family come up with funeral expenses, Cook launched a GoFundMe in hopes of raising $10,000.
Click here to view the GoFundMe.
