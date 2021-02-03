Union, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Union County Sheriff's Office say a woman has died following an early-morning shooting on Old Buncombe Road.
Deputies say they responded to a home just after 3 a.m. in reference to a shooting.
When the sheriff's office arrived, deputies discovered a female victim that had already died and deputies say a male was detained on scene.
Investigators began processing the scene and during the course of their investigation the male was later arrested. The man's name and charges have not been released at this time.
The sheriff's office says the investigation is ongoing and they're working with the Union County Coroner's Office.
