GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) A car was stuck under a fallen power pole Wednesday evening along White Horse Road near Wilbanks Street.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the incident occurred around 6:54 p.m. on the Greenville County roadway. A pattern of severe weather had just blown through the area.
Details are limited, but our photographer on scene witnessed a white car crushed under a power pole. Parker Fire Department confirmed they had crews respond. SCHP was on scene as well.
Duke Energy was also out to assist in repairing the affected power lines.
FOX Carolina spoke with the driver of the car, who was thankfully alright.
Stay with us as we get updates.
