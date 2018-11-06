Haywood, N.C. (Fox Carolina) -- Dispatch confirmed Townsand has been found as of 11:45 p.m.
A Haywood County woman was reported missing by authorities. She was last seen along Love Joy Road area.
Dispatch reported they responded to a missing person call at a residence in North Carolina on Tuesday.
The women is named Cassi Townsand, and she is 30 years old. She said she was going to look for ginseng, officials report.
