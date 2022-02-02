ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Crews responded to multiple fires in Anderson County Tuesday night.
One of the fires took place at a home just off of New Prospect Church Road.
Kimberly Brown, a resident of the home, said she woke up to smoke detectors going off and saw flames on the side window. She went to try to open the door and a hot flame started to come in so she said she grabbed her 3-year-old daughter and phone to call 911.
Brown said she safely got her daughter out of the house and was able to go back in to get everyone else out as well.
Officials on scene said there are thankfully no fatalities at this time.
Stay tuned as we work to learn what caused the fire.
SECOND FIRE: Crews respond to late night structure fire in Belton, dispatch confirmed
