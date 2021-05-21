ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - A woman says a puppy who had her leg removed after she was shot by someone in the Upstate has been reunited with its mother.
FOX Carolina covered Indiana's story in 2020 when she was rescued by Whiskey's Animal Rescue after suffering a gunshot to her shoulder blade. Her leg was seriously damaged and became infected so it later had to be removed.
Nonnie Gerber said she knew her rescue dog Dakota had a puppy who was injured in a shooting but she didn't know what happened to it. After seeing our coverage about Indiana, she got in touch with Whiskey's Animal Rescue.
Gerber adopted Indiana too so she says the dogs are back together.
Whiskey's Animal Rescue is still working to rebuild after a fire destroyed the founders' home in March. You can click here to donate to their rescue.
