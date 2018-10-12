ARDEN, NC (FOX Carolina) - A woman is searching for her missing cockatiel in Buncombe County.
Lisa Doiron Rivera said the bird was last seen on Monday in the Sweeten Creek Community in Arden.
Rivera said the cockatiel is named “Pretty Bird” and may respond to wolf whistling.
“She is hand tame, will not bite,” Rivera said. “If you offer her a cracker or something, she'll come over to you.”
Rivera asks anyone who finds Pretty Bird to call her at 321-432-5238.
