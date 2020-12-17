GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A woman is searching for her puppy that she said ran off after a car wreck.
The wreck happened on Wednesday around 2 p.m. on Mills Avenue near K-Mart Plaza.
Jacque Snead said her puppy, named World, ran off after the crash.
Snead said she was taken to the hospital by ambulance and couldn't chase after World.
"I want my puppy home," Snead said. "I know she’s scared and cold."
World was wearing a gray and blue sweater when she disappeared.
Snead said World is a service dog that helps her manage PTSD.
Snead asks anyone who sees the pup to call her at 864-721-7165
