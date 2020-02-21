PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Ron Duncan says more than a year and a half after a serious hit-and-run crash sent him to the hospital, justice has been served.
Back in July 2018, he was the victim of a hit-and-run crash in Pickens County. He was left lying in the middle of the road, on the way home from a cookout when he was struck along Durham Mill Road. His wife was following behind him and saw it all happen, parking immediately to help him.
He was left with skull damage, 11 broken ribs, a broken leg, an arm broken in three places, and damage to his spleen and pelvic area.
The driver who left him behind was identified as Trista Marie Sanders. She was arrested within a week of the collision and charged.
This week, Sanders was handed down her sentence: 10 years suspended to 4 and a half years in prison, along with 5 years of probation.
For Duncan and his wife, this is a major relief; she had to juggle time between work and the hospital and was the only one working for some time.
