Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - A 23-year-old woman has been sentenced to prison for 43 years following a 2019 murder and on two counts of attempted murder.
Corina Veronica Castro pled guilty in the shooting death of 32-year-old Jamie Smith and the attempted murder of JaCori Ashley and Kalo McCullough.
Castro, along with her accomplice who already pled guilty on the same charges, fired numerous rounds into a vehicle driven by Ashley on March 13, 2019. Ashley was struck multiple times in the face and shoulder, and McCullough was hit in the chest, causing a spinal injury that resulted in permanent paralysis from the chest down.
A few days later on March 17, 2019, deputies discovered the body of Jamie Smith slumped over the center console of his truck which was partially in the roadway and partially in the entrance of a business.
Castro received a sentence of 43 years for the murder charge and 30 years for each of the attempted murder charges to be served concurrently.
Her co-defendant Adam Thomas Byrum was previously sentenced to 50 years in prison for the murder of Jamie Smith and 30 years for each attempted murder charge of Ashley and McCullough. His sentences will run concurrently as well.
More news: SLED, coroner's office investigating student death at Furman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.