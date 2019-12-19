GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tonight we are learning more about the woman who was shot six times in an armed robbery in Greenville County.
We first told you about Toni Miller-Fuller last week when she was rushed to the hospital from this very active scene in the Poe Mill community.
She says she is so thankful for the community that is supporting her.
She has friends all over the city "Woodland Homes, West Greenville, Cricket Creek" and "Piney Mountain, City Heights."
She says "I was all over Greenville so that is probably why the city came out for me."
Toni is doing better than many would imagine knowing that she was the same person shot multiple times just last week. She wanted to let people know why she thinks she was able to pull through.
"I said God it is not my time, it is not my time God please save me, please save me and he saved me," says Toni.
Just one week after Toni Miller-Fuller was shot 6 times here on 3rd street in Greenville County. She's surrounded by poinsettias, roses and stuffed animals that she has been gifted at her home as she enjoys the holiday season with her family.
Toni believes, "God is still here in the midst of it all."
Last Tuesday, she walked over to her daughters home. She says she noticed the group of boys and something told her that something wasn't right so she drew her weapon so that she would be prepared.
In what the Greenville County Sheriff's office is investigating as an attempted robbery. Toni says she was able to shoot back at the guys, but she believes it didn't have to go that way.
"Those young men I want them to tell me why they did it. Why they didn’t just ask for it. If they would have just asked me for my pocketbook and my gun I would’ve given it to him. As long as they promised not to hurt me I would’ve just gave it to them," says Toni.
Even with her pain, she has hope
"I was prepared and I was strong enough and willing enough to fight," Toni says, "If you feel like there is no God, look at me... look at me... there is a God."
Toni has her permit and she believes everyone should because she says without her weapon that day, she wouldn't be alive.
"Nothing but God. Nothing but God," says Toni.
