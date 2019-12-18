PIEDMONT, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office says a woman died after being hit by a car Wednesday evening in Piedmont.
The office says 41-year-old Sandy Diane Staggs was hit on the 1200 block of Old Piedmont Highway around 6 p.m. and died on the scene. She was hit by a single car according to the coroner's report.
An external examination is being performed Thursday, December 19, to determine the cause and manner of death.
The office continues to investigate alongside South Carolina Highway Patrol. Thus far, no details have been released by troopers.
