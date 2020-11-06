Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville have arrested a woman following a stabbing early Friday morning.
According to officers, around 3 a.m. they responded to a location in the 100 block of Tunnel Road where a victim told officers they had been stabbed in the arm.
Officers provided emergency care until EMS arrived and police say a suspect was located and detained on scene.
Police say 38-year-old Demetria Annette Hunter was arrested and charged with the following:
- Assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury (felony)
- Possession of LSD (felony)
- Simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Hunter is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility on a $75,000 secured bond.
