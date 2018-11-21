SALUDA, NC (FOX Carolina) – A spokesman for Pearson’s Falls said a woman was taken to the hospital after falling at the private waterfall trail Wednesday.
Andy Ruff, the operations manager at Pearson's Falls said the woman tripped on a rock while on the trail and dislocated her shoulder.
EMS and first responders were called to help the woman back out of the trail and transported her to the hospital.
No other details were immediately available.
