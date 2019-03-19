GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) A local woman is pleading for help after she accidentally lost her engagement ring at the airport.
Rebecca Hirselj took to social media Tuesday to explain that she'd taken her engagement ring off in the bathroom at Greenville-Spartaburg International Airport around 10 a.m., and never put it back on.
"[I] put it on the sink so I could wash my hands. And, without thinking, I left the bathroom," she said in a video posted to YouTube.
After realizing her ring was missing, Hirselj says she ran back to the restroom to search. TSA agents came in to help, and they tore the bathroom apart.
"I physically took every piece of trash out of the trashcan closest to the sink I used just in case it got swept in," she said. "No luck."
She says the bathroom was located across from the 'Wolfgang Puck' restaurant.
Hirselj asks that anyone who knows of the ring's whereabouts, or has information on the ring reach out to her as soon as possible.
