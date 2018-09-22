WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Haywood EMS said Saturday that a woman was thrown from a horse while trail riding.
The call came in around 1 p.m.
Junaluska Fire Department said they responded to Queens Farm Riding Stables in Waynesville when a call came in that a woman was injured when her horse threw her off.
Cody Parton with Haywood EMS said the woman's horse rode through a bees nest on the ground, causing a swarm to sting the animal. The woman was thrown off the horse as a result.
Parton said the riding group was about a mile into the woods and required a carryout.
Crews that arrived first began walking toward the subjects, but knew they'd need additional help in extricating the injured woman.
Waynesville Fire Department said they assisted in providing ATVs for the responding crews to successfully remove the woman from the woods.
Parton said the woman was found on the ground with minor back injuries. Medical assistance was provided on scene. She was transported to Haywood Regional for further treatment.
In total, five agencies responding and assisted in the location, care and extraction of the injured woman:
- Junaluska Fire Department
- Waynesville Fire Department
- Haywood County Emergency Services
- Haywood County Search and Rescue Team
- North Canton Fire department
