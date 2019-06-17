GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins said Monday a woman is headed to prison for shooting and killing an elderly woman while she slept.
A jury convicted Malette Denise Kimbrough, 52, on June 12 of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
The judge sentenced Kimbrough to 37 years in prison.
The shooting happened on November 19, 2016. Kimbrough shot Ruby Flamm in the head as she lay sleeping in bed at her home on Colonial Avenue in Greenville.
