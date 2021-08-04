HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- A woman is set to swim the English Channel in order to raise awareness for a local program that helps women in need of funds for medical care, according to a release from the Pardee Hospital Foundation.
Pardee says that 55-year-old Jeannie Zappe will make the 21 mile swim to honor her mother-in-law, a cancer survivor as well as a way to raise awareness for Pardee's Women Helping Women program.
Zappe is not a newcomer to swimming. In fact, Pardee says that she has been swimming competitively for over over 20 years and has been doing open water swims for the past 11.
The swim will take place sometime between August 28 and September 5, which Pardee says will be her best window for the event.
According to a release, Zappe anticipates the swim to take around 15 hours with 20 to 30 seconds of rest periods taking place every half hour.
"Swimming is a lifeline for me, and I want to see if my body can do this" Zappe says.
To follow her journey, click here.
