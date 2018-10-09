GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police said two people were arrested after leading officers on a chase in a stolen car early Monday morning.
The officers saw a vehicle driving erratically on I-85 North and said the license plate came back as being stolen out of Greenville County.
Police attempted to pull the vehicle over on Woodruff Industrial Lane but the driver sped up and refused to stop.
“Driving through parking lots and neighborhoods, going to a dead-end cul-de-sac, through yards, the driver would not relent until the pursuit brought them to a construction site on Bracken Street,” Police said on Facebook. “The driver took the vehicle down a steep ravine, forcing it to come to a stop.”
The driver, Christopher Jones, and female passenger, Lula Thomas were arrested.
Police said Thomas told officers she’d shot up methamphetamine earlier in the day and had been asleep during most of the pursuit.
During a search at the Greenville County Detention Center, police said a needle was found in Thomas’ bra and was confiscated.
Thomas was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, introducing contraband into a jail facility and public intoxication. Jones was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, failure to stop for blue lights, DUI second degree and possession of methamphetamine.
