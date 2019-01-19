Greenville, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Chemistry can be difficult. Formulas and equations are created to get results or solve a problem. However, Cathy Teel loves it. She's a chemistry teacher at Greer Middle College Charter School and she will soon become an organ donor.
"I happened to be taking a load from my old house to my new house and I saw the sign and I said 'Okay, I'll look at it closer when I come back," Teel said.
She saw a sign- an advertisement for a living kidney donor and remembered what a teacher once told her class when she was a student.
"Our teacher told us you could live with only one and I was like 'Oh, OK, that would be neat to do,'" Teel said.
She went on the "Kidney for Kristen" Facebook page and contacted the Emory Transplant Center in Atlanta to be tested. She cleared her pre-screening and got an invitation to continue the process.
"You just do testing all day long they take your blood, they take your blood pressure so many times, they do a CT scan," Teel said.""I think it took about three or four weeks to actually hear back from Emory that we were a match."
For Kristen McCall it meant a chance to live.
"Somebody decided to step up and I mean it's just overwhelming it's just like wow!" she said.
Family and friends call her Krisiti- doctors even screened them for a kindey transplant, but no match. Health problems began for her when doctors diagnosed her with Buerger's Disease, which is an autoimmune disease that attacked her kidney at 14.
"All of a sudden I wound up in the emergency room with stroke-level blood pressure and with three days to live," McCall said.
Her father gave her a kidney, but doctors told her she would need a new one.
"The kidney is not yours so it's something called chronic rejection," she said.
With a 20 percent kidney function, she needed a kidney fast and decided to market her desire to live.
In order to survive she takes 20 pills a day and gets dialysis three times a week.
"How would I sell that to the public? "I had fliers that I made on the computer, I had a friend make me some bumper stickers," McCall said.
She bought billboard space, and that sign Cathy Teel saw.
"I'm just going to live each day and do what God has ordered for that day at leave tomorrow's troubles for tomorrow," Teel said.
The two only know each other through Facebook messages, but McCall is grateful for a stranger, a teacher willing to help solve the biggest problem of her life.
