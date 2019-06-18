MYRTLE BEACH, NC (FOX Carolina) – A Tennessee woman shared some alarming photos of what appear to be sharks swimming feet from other tourists in the surf in along a popular stretch of sand in the Myrtle Beach area.
Ginger Gilmer posted the photos of Facebook on June 14, with this caption:
“Why I go to the beach to get in the pool! SHARKS!!!! Not one person had an idea of what was lurking around them. Can’t see the bottom, not swimming in it!”
She highlighted dark spots in the water, which she said were sharks, swimming just inches away.
In other photos, a dorsal fin is clearly visible.
Gilmer said she was staying in a resort near the Cherry Grove pier and snapped the photos from her room on the 15th floor. Most people had no idea of what was swimming just a few feet from them, Gilmer said.
“I did not share (the photos) to make anyone hate or harm the creatures,” Gilmer said. She said she has been receiving several messages from people fearing for the sharks’ safety who did not approve of her photos.
“Mad respect for the sharks,” Gilmer said. “They are amazing predators and they are right where God intended them to be.”
Gilmer said the sight of sharks in the water won’t keep her from returning to Myrtle Beach, however.
“But I am not getting in the ocean,” she concluded.
Her photos have since been shared more than 21,000 times.
