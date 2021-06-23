FOREST CITY, NC (FOX Carolina) – Officers are looking for a woman who stole a purse from a car, according to the Forest City Police Department.
The incident happened at the Dollar General on W. Main St. around 2 p.m. Wednesday, according to the department.
A woman told police that another woman took her purse from her car and left.
The woman who allegedly stole the purse is described as a white female and is driving a red Toyota Tundra truck, according to police.
If you know anything about the incident, you’re asked to call Officer Victoria Bennett at 828-245-5555 or Central Communications at 828-286-2911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.