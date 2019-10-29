Woman who says she found missing dog feels vilified

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Investigators released a picture from store video taken from a Petco camera in Greenville County and Deborah Davis says when her client saw the picture from news reports, she called the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
"She was vilified for being a good samaritan, rescuing Snow," Davis said.
The woman in the picture is Miranda Harris and her lawyer, Deborah Davis is speaking on her behalf.
"My clients rescued the dog and took the dog home for immediate care," Davis said.
They say this all started October 13 when Harris and her husband found the dog wet, and near the intersection of Log Shoals and Standing Springs Roads in Simpsonville. Davis says Harris then took the dog who she named Snow, to Petco.
"Petco identified the chip- did not attribute to any registered owner at that time," Davis said.
"My client was unable to locate the dog."
During this time, the owner, who named the dog Leah, says she went to several law enforcement departments looking for the dog- a Bichon Frise, who she says she let out of her home for just a couple of minutes.
"The initial report by the Greenville County Sheriff's Office labeled my client as a dognapper that someone had stolen a $10,000 show dog," Davis said.
Davis says the story went viral. The owner says the dog is champion dog worth thousands of dollars who just had three puppies.
"Snow was returned to the owners after finding out that the owner was looking for the dog," Davis said.
By that time, Davis says her clients bought toys, food, beds, and a crate for the dog and took her to a veterinarian where a vet noted dental diseases and they got a rabies shot.
Davis says her clients only showed the dog, Snow love and care.
