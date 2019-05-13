MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a 32-year-old woman who worked at a therapeutic leadership academy for boys has been charged after an investigation revealed she had a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old boy.
Deputies said Tiffany Lynn Forscutt, of North McDowell Avenue in Marion, was charged with statutory rape/statutory sex offense and sex act by a governmental or private institutional employee.
No other details were immediately available.
MORE NEWS - Victim of weekend Greenville shooting was preparing to graduate from Southside High School in June
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.