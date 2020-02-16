(FOX Carolina) - Meet Jerri Jorgensen. She's an avid mountain biker and loves yoga.
She's also tested positive for novel coronavirus, and is now in quarantine in Japan.
Jerri, whose sister lives in Asheville, spoke to FOX Carolina via video chat from her hospital room in Japan. She's in good spirits, and is still adapting to the situation. But she says this is just day one of a two-week adventure.
You see, Jerri and her husband had set sail on the Diamond Princess, a cruise ship owned by British operator Princess Cruises. They were spending the new year in Hong Kong and were planning to explore Vietnam.
But days later, the tests came back. And now Jerri is in a different world than she expected.
"I'm here in a Japanese hospital. I don't know the name of it," she says. "None of the doctors speak English, so we communicate with an iPad."
Even with this seemingly scary situation, Jerri is choosing to look on the bright side.
"The good news is I'm well taken care of and I'll be comfortable," she says. "The bad news is I'll be here for two weeks."
Jerri and her husband were originally quarantined on the Diamond Princess and spent nine days in their room, with occasional breaks on the deck. Of course, the hospital experience is a bit different than that.
"I'm still in good spirits. I didn't know what I was expecting when I came to a Japanese hospital," she says. "I didn't know if I would be in a room with 20 other people. I didn't know I would have a private room with two people watching after me."
One thing that stands out to her is how attentive and caring the staff have been for her. She's thankful for that, but still hopeful to get stateside soon.
"It can be a little lonely, but I do have books," she says. "I've got audiobooks, I've got stuff on my phone. I've got my scriptures on my phone."
While Jerri remains in Japan, her husband and others who were on board the Diamond Princess were brought back to the United States. He will either be quarantined in California or in San Antonio, Texas.
