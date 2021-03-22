WARE SHOALS, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Coroner said Monday his office is working to identify a woman whose body was found along the banks of the Saluda River in the Ware Shoals area on Sunday afternoon.
Coroner Sonny Cox said the body was found around 1:45 p.m. Cox said the woman's remains had washed up in some brush along the riverbank.
"This is an ongoing investigation and the victim’s name will not be released until a positive identification and notification to the next of kin can be completed," Cox said in a news release. He is still working to identify a cause and manner of death and said an autopsy will be performed on Monday to help determine how the woman died.
MORE NEWS - Fire department rescues red tail hawk stuck in net at Top Golf
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.