GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Two women who found the body of a baby boy in a Greenville County field back in 1989 spoke about how that gruesome discovery impacted them on Tuesday, weeks after investigators announced an arrest in the 30-year-old cold case.
The baby boy’s body was found in a bag in a wooded area at the end of a dead-end road in April 1989, deputies said.
Earlier this month, Greenville County deputies charged Brook Graham in the case.
Graham was also charged in April in the 1990 case of a baby girl whose body was found in a vacuum cleaner box. That baby became known as Julie Valentine, and has since become a symbol in the Upstate for abused children.
During an event Tuesday at the Julie Valentine Memorial in Cleveland Park, Robin Kobza and Alisha Jones spoke about how the experience shaped them.
Kobza, Jones, and two other girls found the bag while they were playing in the woods during a slumber party.
Kobza said she spent the decades since wondering about the case.
“we think about it, you know, we've wondered about it all this time,” she said. “Who did this? why did you do this? where would this baby be now?”
Jones said she too spent years wondering, and was reminded of the case a few months ago, when she became a grandmother to a grandson.
