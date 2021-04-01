PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Only on fox tonight- a one on one interview with the first black principal in Pickens county since desegregation.
The district spokes person called it a long overdue, historic change.
This is the first black principal since 1970.
In 51 years, Dr. Ashley Anderson-Murray is the first black principal to occupy this office at forest acres elementary in Pickens.
I'm proud for what this means for our school district I feel like I am standing in the gap for everyone who came before me and wanted to break barriers and that did not avail.
But she says her story might look like it would lead her here.
Dr. Ashley Anderson-Murray, Forest Acres Elementary principal, says, "I feel like my story is a testimony to the fact that you don’t have to have a story about beginning but it is whether or not you are interested in committing to your dreams and the fact that those dreams are placed on your heart can definitely become a reality. With hard work and those relationships built along the way."
Pickens says this is the first black principal, but there has been a black finance director, career center director and alternative education director.
Dr. Anderson-Murray hopes her life and the things she lost and over came will inspire others coming behind her - including her students.
Shattered pieces. Losing my mom to cancer, my dad was not an active part of my life, raised by a grandmother first generation college student. If it happens for me, destiny belongs to you
She has been in this role since December and looks forward to finishing this year strong.
