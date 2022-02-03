TAYLORS, SC (FOX CAROLINA NEWS) - An Upstate women's shelter is putting together a talent show to help raise money for its programs on Friday.
The event will be at Taylors Ministry Center on W. Main Street. It will be hosted by Just For Today Recovery with the event starting at 6:30 p.m.
The Director of Just For Recovery Cassandra Brayboy said the funds will be used to serve many.
“I’ve helped over a thousand women in this ministry. Like I said, it’s been around 17 years and we are self supporting," said Brayboy.
Tickets for the event are $25. Donations can also be provided at justfortodayrecovery.org.
