COWPENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - After 25 years of terrifying, and entertaining, people all across the area, Wompus Woods will close its Haunted Trail for good in just a few weeks.
Over the years, the hundreds of people who have worked along the trail and all of those who have come to enjoy it have become family to the owners.
If the woods could talk, the stories they'd be able to tell over the past 25 Octobers.
"It's the scariest haunted trail around, so we drove 48 minutes to get here," said Carla Bowman, who came from Greenville.
Wompus Woods in Cowpens started as a way for former police officer Tim Jones Sr. to help keep people out of trouble.
"It's been a lot of fun and we've seen a lot of people, made a lot of friends, and we've really enjoyed doing this," he said.
Over the years changes have happened, namely the social media world.
But there have also been constants, including some of the people who work at Wompus Woods and the bond they all have together.
"Wompus Woods is family, is what it means," said Sam Price, who has worked at Wompus Woods for 23 years.
"It's just a family oriented place. It's fun to bring your family out, your kids, have fun. It's just the thrill of it is what's most important. Just have fun," added Kyle Parker, who has worked at Wompus Woods for 18 years.
And the reason of family is why the Jones' have decided to make this the final year for the haunted trail.
They are wanting to spend more time with the youngest members of their family, after working at Wompus Woods many weekends throughout the year on top of their regular jobs.
"You want to spend time with them and you want them to know you in ways other than just knowing you from Wompus Woods," said Tim Jones Jr., who helps run the trail.
The decision though was not an easy one for anybody who has lived their weekends in the woods over the past quarter century.
"Hardest thing that I've ever done in my life is to call it quits and retire," said Jones Sr.
The favorite part of the last 25 years for the family has been creating the relationships and memories, particularly for students in the SC School for the Deaf and the Blind and other group homes and youth leagues.
Wompus Woods is open Friday and Saturday's from 7:30 p.m. - 12 a.m., the trail costs $20 for adults and $10 for kids 10 and under.
Parking at the trail costs $2.
Their last weekend of operation will be Nov. 5-6.
