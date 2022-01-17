GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Road crews have been working through the night to clear streets but there are still some spots where you might want to take a little slow.
Many roads aren't great but they are drivable. The most difficult parts for drivers are going to be residential streets and parking lots.
FOX Carolina's Grace Runkel checked on conditions Monday morning and says interstates are pretty clear, however, many secondary roads and some main roads are still covered in slush as of 6:15 a.m.
Also, emergency crews are still clearing accidents from Sunday. A semi slid off I-85 near Laurens Road that night. Crews weren't able to get it removed until after 4 a.m. Monday.
City trucks will continue to make their rounds, treating and plowing roads.
Grace's advice is to give the roads as much time to clear as possible.
