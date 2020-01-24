WOODFIN, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Woodfin police need your help finding someone they say pilfered a package from a porch recently.

The department posted photos of the subject, saying it appears a man made off with the package. He appeared to have a female passenger in the getaway car with him.

Anyone with information should email Det. Chris Morrow at christophermorrow@woodfin-nc.gov, call 828-245-4889 (ext. 1013), or leave an anonymous tip with Buncombe County Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.

