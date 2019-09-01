WOODFIN, NC (FOX Carolina) - Woodfin police need your help tracking down two suspects they say threatened a store clerk in an attempted armed robbery.
WPD says the two men went into the Tienda El Quetzal at 2:44 p.m. on August 30, attempting to rob the clerk and using weapons as a threat.
The suspects reportedly were last seen in a silver Honda Element with black painted factory wheels and a North Carolina license plate. As of writing, police did not have the number associated with the tag.
Anyone who knows who the men are are urged to call Det. Chris Morrow at (828) 253-4889 ext. 1013, or emailing him at christophermorrow@woodfin-nc.gov.
