WOODFIN, NC (FOX Carolina) - Woodfin police say they have now arrested both suspects wanted after an August 30 robbery attempt at a store.
Police said Alan Miguel-Ruiz and Arath Tomas attempted to rob the Tienda El Quetza but left without stealing anything.
Miguel-Ruiz was arrested but on September 3, police said Tomas was at large and should be considered armed and dangerous.
Acting on a tip, deputies with the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office located and arrested Tomas. He's currently being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center.
Woodfin Police expressed their thanks to the sheriff's office and the community in helping identify and locate these two men.
