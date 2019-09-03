WOODFIN, NC (FOX Carolina) - Woodfin police said one man is in custody and another is wanted after an August 30 robbery attempt at a store.
Police said Alan Miguel-Ruiz and Arath Tomas attempted to rob the Tienda El Quetza but left without stealing anything.
Miguel-Ruiz was arrested but police said Tuesday Tomas was at large and should be considered armed and dangerous.
Any tips on Tomas’ whereabouts should be forwarded to Detective Chris Morrow of the Woodfin Police Department at 828-253-4889 ext. 1013 or christophermorrow@woodfin-nc.gov. Tips can also be made anonymously to Buncombe County Crime Stoppers at (828) 250-5050.
